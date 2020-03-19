Virgin Atlantic introduces flexibility to flying club

Virgin Atlantic has introduced flexibility to its Flying Club members who may be impacted by the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.

According to the airline management “To ensure our most loyal customers don’t lose out on their Flying Club benefits, we are offering more time for members to maintain their status and also use any rewards such as Clubhouse entry or upgrades.”

For Senior Vice President, Data and Customer Loyalty at Virgin Atlantic, Oli Byers: “We recognise our loyalty programme is extremely important to our members and to ensure they don’t lose out during this period of restricted travel, we have introduced flexibility within the programme.”