Why FG should be more proactive » Tribune Online

Definitely all is not well with the planet earth owing to the sorrow and agony that has been thrown at the entire world due to the outbreak of the deadly disease, CORONAVIRUS which has continued to ravage all parts.

The disease which originated from Wuhan in China has spread to over 144 countries, killing over 5,000 and infecting over 130,000 across nations. The most ravaged countries spread across Asian countries, Europe, America, Middle East and until lately Africa.

The first record of the spread of the disease to Nigeria was made possible by a mysterious Italian man who on arrival to Nigeria through Lagos airport February 24, 2020 was discovered to have the virus after traveling to Ogun…