Anambra road accident claims two lives, injured twelve others

About two persons were confirmed dead on Friday, as a commercial bus with registration number NEN59XQ rammed into a tipper without a registered number at Ihiala, Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

The accident which occurred near Bako Hotel along Ihiala axis of the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway also led to inflicted 12 passengers with degrees of injury. According to the Anambra State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Andrew Kumapayi, an eyewitness claimed the accident occurred due to over-Speeding and Loss of Control.

“The tipper driver was negotiating into his house when the bus suddenly rammed into it. The crash occurred during a heavy downpour….