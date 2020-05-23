Develop creative industry for stronger economy, Chinese envoy advises FG

A Chinese envoy to Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, told the Federal Government on Saturday to focus more on developing the creative industry to fortify Nigeria’s economy.

Tribune Online reports that Xuda who is the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China gave the advice at a zoom meeting, organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture in Lagos.

The theme of the meeting was: “COVID-19: Cultural Dynamism, Which Way Forward”.

The envoy, who is also the Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, noted that Nigeria has huge potential in its creative industry.

According to him, the creative industry can be developed fully by adequately funding…