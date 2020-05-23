I have hope Nigeria will survive, be united ― Olu of Warri

Olu of Warri, His Majesty (HM), Ogiame Ikenwoli, has raised optimism that with the supports being rendered by various philanthropists to indigent Nigerians since the advent of COVID-19, there’s hope that Nigeria will survive and be united.

Tribune Online reports that he gave the optimism when he received members of the Victims Support Fund, a COVID 19 Task Force of the Danjuma Foundation at his palace in Warri, Delta State at the weekend.

The Olu said that God knew the reason He allowed COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of a new decade. He prayed that the scourge should return just the way it came.

The COVID-19 Task Force led by Mrs Toyosi Akerele Ogunsiji presented…