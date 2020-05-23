Kiddominant introduces new genre ‘South Afrobeats’, set to drop new single

International Afrobeats genius, Kiddominant, drops his much-anticipated debut single for the year 2020 on Friday, May 29. The new single, titled ‘eWallet’ and featuring Cassper Nyovest will be available on all digital platforms.

Kiddominant has spent a great deal of time writing and producing some of the greatest hits recorded in Afrobeats history. From Davido’s game-changing and historic treasure ‘Fall’ to AKA’s multi-platinum certified ‘Fela In Versace’, Kiddominant has successfully coursed through a trajectory in music having credits and bearing an association with highly revered acts including Wizkid, Wale, Mr Eazi, DJ Maphorisa, Chris Brown, Summer Walker and…