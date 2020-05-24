Again, Troops eliminate 35 BHT/ISWAP Terrorists in Borno

The Military High Command on Sunday said that the Nigerian Troops have again killed no fewer than 35 members of Boko Haram / Islamic West Africa Province, BHT/ ISWAP Terrorist group in the multiple Operations carried out by the Theatre of Operation Lafia Dole in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, “In continuation of Operation Lafiya Dole subsidiary Operation KANTANA JIMLAN, troops of Army Super Camp 6 and 7 conducted a long-range fighting patrol on 11 May this year and cleared Adzunge and adjoining villages.

It added…