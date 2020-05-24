Bauchi govt spends N1,500 per meal on patient ― Official

Bauchi State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (PHCDA) says the state government spends N1,500 per single meal for COVID-19 patients on admission in the state.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Sunday.

Mohammed, who is also the Chairman, contact tracing Committee on COVID-19 in the state, said the state governor, Bala Mohammad gave the directives in order to ensure that all the COVID-19 patients in the state were well fed.

He said the idea was to make sure that they feel more at home and avoid a replica protest or revolt by COVID-19 patients in some other states.

“It was the…