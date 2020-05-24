Crisis worsens in Plateau, Ekiti PDP » Latest News » Tribune Online

Supremacy contest for the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau and Ekiti states has worsened with the parallel structures emerging in both states.

In Plateau State, two caretaker committees of the party led by Honourable Nandom Pyennap and Mr Yakubu Choco have emerged.

While the Choco-led committee has the backing of the national secretary of the PDP and former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang, that of Pyennap is being supported by the governorship candidate of the party in 2019 election, Senator Jeremiah Useni.

Addressing newsmen at the weekend, Pyennap said the Choco-led committee has no business parading itself as a caretaker committee having…