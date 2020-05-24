How I came about the nickname ‘contour’ —Tinubu » Tribune Online

Fola Tinubu, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos elite transport service, Primero, shares life experiences with SEGUN KASALI.

HOW was the Surulere of your younger years?

(Laughs). That was about 40 years ago. Surulere was strictly residential unlike now where there are shops all over. And we all knew one another. Lagos was relatively peaceful then. It was not as crowded as it is now. Lagos of then is different from that of now. If you did something wrong, grown-ups would scold you and tell you ‘I am coming to your dad’s house to report you’. This was basically because everyone knew everyone. It was fun growing up in Surulere. I can recall we all enjoyed playing football after…