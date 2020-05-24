Security operatives nab welder for allegedly defiling 2 daughters

The Ondo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday announced that operatives of the command had arrested a welder, Femi Onifade, for allegedly defiling his two daughters.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, Mr Philip Ayuba, made the announcement in a statement, signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Olufemi Omole, in Akure.

He said that Onifade, 48, defiled his two daughters, aged six and nine years.

Ayuba explained that the command’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit, swung into action to arrest Onifade, based on intelligence.

The commandant said that the operatives arrested Onifade, residing at…