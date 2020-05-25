Nigeria records 313 new cases as total hits 7,839

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, confirmed 313 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 7,839.

This was announced via NCDC Twitter handle on Sunday night.

“On the 24th of May 2020, 313 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 7839 cases have been confirmed, 2263 cases have been discharged and 226 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 313 new cases are reported from 17 states; 313 new cases of #COVID19; 148-Lagos, 36-FCT, 27-Rivers, 19-Edo, 13-Kano, 12-Ogun, 11-Ebonyi, 8-Nasarawa,…