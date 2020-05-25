Too soon » Letters » Tribune Online

A major character in the celebrated work of Williams Shakespeare, Tragedy of Julius Caesar, asserted that “when beggars die, there are no comets seen; but the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of princes.”

The foregoing summarises the unfortunate demise of the Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Olatunji Akanbi Ayoola.

Ayoola meant many things to many people and is seen in different lights by them all. For me, he was my mentor, teacher, friend, brother, confidant, my ally and buddy under whose tutelage I cut my political teeth.

Politically, the late Ayoola gave me exposure. I recall how he took my brother and I to a meeting in…