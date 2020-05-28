Pirates kidnap crew off Nigerian-flagged vessel, demand N10m ransom

Three crew members of the Nigeria-flagged tanker vessel, Preyor 1 were recently kidnapped by suspected pirates at Opobo river mouth, some 27 nautical miles off east of Bonny, Nigeria. This is even as the abductors have placed a ransom of N10 million (around $25,000) on the abducted trio.

According to Praesidium International, “At the time of the attack, the Nigerian flagged Preyor 1 managed by Marine Energy & Investment, a Rivers State firm, was carrying Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from Lagos State to Calabar, sailing very close to shore.

“Perpetrators managed to board the ship and kidnap three men–the captain, the chief engineer, and the cook, likely all being Nigerian…