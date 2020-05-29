Abia records three new cases, total rises to 10

Abia State government, on Thursday, disclosed that three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 10.

This was made known in a statement signed by Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, the Commissioner for Information, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia.

“We recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 26th 2020, and an additional two on Wednesday, May 27th 2020, thereby bringing our total confirmed cases to 10 with four discharged.

“One new confirmed patient escaped from a holding facility in Aba and is yet to be apprehended. All the active cases at the Isolation facility at Abia State Specialist and…