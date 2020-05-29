FG to spend N46.44 trillion for recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians

The Federal Government (FG) is set to pay a total of N46,440,000,000 to 774,000 young Nigerians who will be employed for three months under the Special Public Works programme.

According to Information and Culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, “the 774,000 Nigerians will be engaged for a period of three months, with a payment of N20,000 monthly allowance to each beneficiary to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammed who spoke at a media briefing to mark the first anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term on Friday said Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission…