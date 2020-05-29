Obiano signs COVID-19 prevention bill into law Tribune Online

The governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on Friday, signed the Anambra State COVID-19 and Other Dangerous Diseases Prevention and Eradication bill into law.

Speaking at a ceremony before signing the bill into law, Obiano called for strict compliance with the law, saying that his administration was committed to enforcing the law to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He commended the Speaker of the state’s house of assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, for the speedy passage of the bill.

Speaking at the event, Dr Uju Nworgu, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said the new law had to do with how to prevent COVID-19.

