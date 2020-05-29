We are not certain when visa operations will resume in Nigeria ― Ambassador

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, says she is not certain when visa operations will resume in Nigeria.

Responding to questions in a recent interview on when visa operations will commence, the US ambassador to Nigeria said, “We cannot give an exact answer to that question because none of us knows what the shape of the novel coronavirus will be.

“Obviously, something like a public service is very difficult because lots of people would be in a closed location.”

Ambassador Leonard stated that “the US mission is still working very hard on all the activities related to COVID-19, and related to our other streams of work.