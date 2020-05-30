Bauchi to engage 250 health workers to boost healthcare delivery

In its determination to further improve the state health sector, Bauchi State Government is to recruit a total of 250 health workers who will be posted to the various health facilities across the state.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed made the disclosure on Friday during a Media Roundtable with members of Bauchi Public Health Media Network (BAPHMN) held at the Health Workers Secretariat, Bauchi.

The Commissioner explained that out of the health workers to be recruited, 100 are medical Doctors while the remaining number of 150 are made up of Nurses, Midwives and other medical workers who will complement the personnel present in the service of the…