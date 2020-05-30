COVID-19 cases in Kogi are real ― Sen Dino Melaye » Latest News

Senator Dino Melaye has said that the COVID-19 cases in Kogi state are real and authentic.

In a press statement issued on Saturday which copy was made available to our Correspondent in Lokoja, the former senator, who represented Kogi West senatorial district of the state, stated that “one of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me.”

The statement read thus, “I want to announce that the COVID-19 case in Kogi is real and authentic and can not understand why any responsible government will want to deny and invariably kill her citizens.

