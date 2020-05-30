My job is to help families protect their most valuable assets

Hajia Monsura Asabi Lawal, a graduate of Accounting from University of Baltimore, United States, is a US-based Nigerian insurance agent. Since she relocated to the US in 1986, the soft-spoken woman has not lost contact with Nigeria. She is also sociable and loves to savour her leisure moment with choice music. In this interview by TUNDE BUSARI, she tells her success story. Excerpts:

HOW would you describe your upbringing as regards your relationship with your parents?

I was very close to my mother and father. When I was a child, the only person that I allowed to touch my food was my mother. When I left my mother to travel with my father at a tender age of five, it was a big…