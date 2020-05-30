So far so good, there’s room for improvement, says  Gov Bala declares

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has rolled out the achievements recorded by his administration in the last year declaring that it is so far so good though there is still room for more.

The Governor who featured in a Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) phone in the programme Friday evening to mark his one year anniversary, said that though he is yet to achieve his plans for the state, steady progress has been made from what he met on the ground one year ago.

Bala Mohammed expressed confidence that before the end of his administration, his ‘Bauchi Project’ for the greater Bauchi will be fully implemented geared towards overcoming the challenges affecting its…