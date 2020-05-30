We are making steady progress to move forward, Gov Yahaya declares

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has declared that In line with the commitment of his APC led administration to ensure that the state is firmly placed on a sustainable development trajectory, it started the process of producing a 10-year development plan for 2020-2030.

The Governor In a statewide broadcast to mark his one year in office on Friday explained that the plan is tailored to coincide with the ‘Global decade of action’ for the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the administration’s commitment to human capital development.

To this end, he said that A rigorous process of consultation and stakeholder engagement has started in order to ensure various…