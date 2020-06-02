Police arrest 19-yr-old man, three others for armed robbery in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four armed robbery suspects who specialise in snatching motorcycles along Nri-Neni in Anocha local government of the state.

The suspects are 22-year-old Francis EzeIbekwe from Ikenga village Adazi Ani, 20-year-old Ndubuisi Kaliaozor from Agbadama village Nri, 19-year-old Ugoji Chibuzor from Uruofolo village Nri and, 29-year-old Elochukwu Anyaoke from Umuowelle village, all from the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Tuesday, said the four suspects were arrested in their hideout inside the bush at Nri by Neni in Anaocha LGA of Anambra State by Police operatives attached…