812 healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 — PTF » Tribune Online

A total of 812 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 across the country, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) announced on Tuesday.

Of the infected personnel, 29 of them work at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and are being treated at the Idu isolation and treatment centre in Abuja.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF in Abuja, the director-general of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said 299 persons had died of the pandemic in the country, adding that the numbers being reeled out by the NCDC are not just mere figures.

He berated a media house for describing the figures being declared by the NCDC as fraud, adding that as an agency, it…