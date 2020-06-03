Gombe govt house clinic, SSG’s office to be closed, fumigated

Palpable fear has gripped staff of Gombe Governor’s Office particularly the office of the Secretary to the State Government following the death of one of the Directors in the office whose sample tests returned positive of COVID-19 infection.

The development has, therefore, necessitated the closing of the office of the SSG as well as the Government House clinic to be fumigated after a confirmation that the COVID-19 test result of the government House staff who died Sunday returned positive.

The state Taskforce on COVID-19, through its Rapid Response Team, has already begun line listing and contact tracing following confirmation that the late Shuaibu Danlami, Director in the…