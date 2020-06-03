‘The problems with our politics’ » Politics » Tribune Online

As he marks his 70th birthday today, former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala , provides detailed insights into his personality, brand of politics, life as a retired police officer and politician and the future of Nigeria. KUNLE ODEREMI brings the excerpts of the interview.

IT might be proper to say that you have seen it all at 70. What are some of the lessons life has taught you?

Life has taught me that you must be focused and must create agenda for yourself. In my memoir, (I recalled how) when everything was blank when I left primary school, I made up my mind that I must advance in my studies. At a point, I became a mechanic. At a time, I became a farmer and at…