COVID-19: NSCDC enhances safety of officials

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday unveiled a giant anti-COVID-19 disease hand washing equipment meant to safeguard its officials.

The Lagos NSCDC commandant, Olayinka Ayinla, at the launch of the equipment in Lagos, said that the command purchased the equipment to smash unfamiliar ways of contracting the COVID-19 among its officials.

According to the commandant, some Nigerians got infected with the COVID-19 in unsuspecting ways.

Ayinla posited that many offices acquired plastic buckets embedded with water switch and liquid soap beside it to enable their staff members to wash hands frequently.

“However, the effect of the…