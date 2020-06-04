Delta Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike Over Colleague’s Kidnap

Doctors in Delta State on Thursday declared an indefinite strike to press for the release of one of their colleagues, Dr Wilson Iboyitet who was kidnapped while on duty at the General hospital in the creek town of Ojobo, Burutu local government area of the state.

The doctors in Ughelli medical zone had earlier observed a two-day warning strike and threatened that the entire doctors in the state will commence full strike by yesterday if the victim was not rescued by security agencies.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba, Chairman of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) Dr Olayinka Ebikagboro stated that the strike will not be…