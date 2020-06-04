Nigeria’s ship registry in limbo as COVID-19 stalls progress, meetings

EFFORTS to reform and re-strategise Nigeria’s ship registry is currently stalled in a state of inactivity following the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic which has made meetings and subsequent deliberations elusive.

This is even as the committee saddled with the responsibility of managing the ship registry reform said it is patiently waiting for the new NIMASA leadership to define its priorities.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, Chairman of the Ship Registry Committee, Emmanuel Ilori, stated that the committee, with members scattered across the country, has not been able to meet or even hold any meeting with the new Director General of the Nigerian Maritime…