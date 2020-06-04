Police give account of how 21 people were killed in 2 LGs in Zamfara » Metro » Tribune Online

Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker, SP Mohammed Shehu, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the report published in an online medium that over 100 were killed was not only incurate, but misleading and unfounded.

The statement noted that on June 2 and 3, the hoodlums attacked six villages in Maru Local Government with the intention to rustle cows but they were confronted by local vigilante in the areas.

It was gathered that in the process, the gunmen killed 15 people, while seven people sustained gunshot injuries.

The…