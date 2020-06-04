Two docked for alleged theft, receiving stolen property

Two men, Stephen Zogo and Samson Waje were on Thursday, brought before a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for alleged theft and receiving stolen property.

The duo was standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property, contrary to sections 327, 270 and 302 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that one Deshi Ngwan, a resident of Binzom, reported the matter at the station on June 1.

Bishen said the complainant alleged that Zogo trespassed into his house and stole six doors, two cartons of tiles and two shovels, all valued at N165,000.