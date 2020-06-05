Abandoned road projects to be completed in 3 months, Bauchi gov Bala assures

Residents of the Federal low-cost housing estate and railway as well as other areas along the dreaded CBN roundabout – Federal low cost – Railway Road in Bauchi metropolis will have cause to celebrate following the assurance that the road abandoned for several years will be completed and commissioned in the next 3 months.

The assurance was given by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed when paid an unscheduled visit to inspect some ongoing projects in the areas saying that the road project was rewarded to Triacta Company because of its capacity towards delivering qualitative works.

The governor who expressed satisfaction with the quality of the coal tar…