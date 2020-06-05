‘Akeredolu not scared of merchandise aspirants’ » Politics » Tribune Online

Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, in this Interview by HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, speaks on the forthcoming, party primaries and other contentious issues ahead the governorship election in the state. Excerpts.

THE APC primaries will be coming up in July, and some members of the party have been agitating for direct primary for the party, and it seems the body language of the governor is for indirect primary.

First and foremost, we’ve not come out as a government that we are opposed to direct primary; neither had Mr Governor expressed aversion for same. We’re not afraid of any mode of primary. And I’ll want the public to know too that the…