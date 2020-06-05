Ekiti, Ondo to give Olumilua befitting burial ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said that the governments of Ekiti and Ondo States would work out a modality to give a befitting burial to former Governor of the old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, who passed on Thursday, aged 80 years.

Fayemi, who stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Olumilua at his country home in Ikere Ekiti, said himself and his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, had commenced discussion on how best to honour the deceased and give him a memorable burial without breaching the Covid-19 protocols.

He said the governments of the two states would discuss with the family of the late former…