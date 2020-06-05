FG hands over one million tree seedlings to Kaduna govt » Latest News » Tribune Online

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2020 World Environment Day (WED), the Federal Government said it will on Friday, June 5, 2020, hand over hand over one million seedlings to the Kaduna State Government for planting.

Environment Minister, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, who gave this hint during a press briefing, warned that over one million plant and animal species risk extinction, largely due to human activities; this is a call to action to combat the accelerating species loss and degradation of nature.

The minister, according to release by the ministry, stated that the one million seedlings being handed over to Kaduna State is in fulfilment of the commitment made…