FRSC redeploys 119 senior officers » Latest News » Tribune Online

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 119 Officers of the ranks of Assistant Corps Marshals, Corps Commanders, Deputy Corps Commanders and intermediate ranks.

Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement by Chief Route Commander, (CRC) Media, Mr Sanni Abdullahi on Friday in Abuja, said that the redeployment takes effect from June 12.

He said that it was in pursuant to the recent promotion of senior officers by the FRSC Board and the need to reposition the officers for more efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the affected officers include:

“Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Mr Hyginus…