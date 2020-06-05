Nigeria experiencing steady rise in maternal, child mortality ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, lamented that the country is experiencing a steady rise in maternal and child mortality as a result of disrupted essential services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF in Abuja, the National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, regretted that access to healthcare by people with other illnesses have suffered and declined due to fear of COVID-19.

He pointed out that there is also a serious decline in people accessing care simply because of fear in getting infected by COVID-19.

Dr Aliyu also declared that life-saving maternal, newborn and child health service, routine vaccinations, access to care…