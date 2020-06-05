NNPC raises alarm over off-spec diesel in market

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has raised an alarm over the prevalent low grade and contaminated Automated Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise called, diesel offered at discounted prices in parts of the country.

The warning was contained in a report by NNPC Retail Limited Managing Director, Sir Billy Okoye, admonishing motorists to be wary of the off-spec products, a release by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, has said.

Sir Okoye stated that the warning became necessary because the low grade, contaminated diesel is harmful to machines and environment, explaining that NNPC Retail Limited as a market leader considered it incumbent…