Ooin! They are doing well… Life after BBNaija: Most successful ex-housemates revealed

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show is no doubt the biggest reality show in Nigeria. The show, which had its maiden edition in 2006, involves a group of strangers sharing a camera-filled house for a set number of weeks.

In the reality show, every move is monitored and broadcast 24 hours a day to millions of viewers across Africa via a dedicated TV channel. The housemates interact with one another and participate in physical and mental challenges while in the house.

Each week, at least one housemate with the lowest number of votes is evicted. The eviction follows secret nominations by the housemates and voting by viewers, and the last housemate with the most votes emerges…