Two discharged patients relive experiences as 2 months-old baby test positive in Delta

Two discharged COVID -19 patients in Delta State have relived their harrowing experiences and how they were delivered from the clutches of the pandemic.

They are the index case in the state, Chief Austin Eruotor, a prominent multiple tittle holder and the fourth victim, Jerry Azinge, a lawyer even as a 3-month baby has been diagnosed with the virus in the state.

Speaking at a press conference addressed by the Commissioner for health, Dr Mordi Ononye on Friday in Asaba, the duo emphasised the reality of the virus contrary to the erroneous belief that the disease is not here in Nigeria.

They also advised that it was important for early diagnosis and for those affected to get early…