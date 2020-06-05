University of Ibadan pregnant Postgraduate Student murdered in her room » Latest News » Tribune Online

A postgraduate student of the University of Ibadan, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, was on Friday morning murdered in her room by yet-to-be-identified people.

The Students Union of the university confirmed the death of the lady while disclosing that contrary to reports, she was not raped but was hit with heavy stone.

Shomuyiwa, according to the Students Union, was a postgraduate student of the Department of Social Work in the Faculty of Education of the University and was said to be pregnant at the time she was killed.

In fact, on her Facebook wall, she commented over the rape and murder of the student of the Institute of Agriculture, Moore Plantation, with her displaying the lady’s…