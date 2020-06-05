YESSI, NDM collaborate on public sensitisation

The Youth Enlightenment Empowerment and Self Sustainability Initiative (YEESSI) and Nigeria Diaspora Movement (NDM) have collaborated to sensitise the general public on the measures needed to prevent themselves from contracting the pandemic coronavirus.

The organizations, which took the sensitisation to the suburb of Ibadan in Oyo State do not only teach the citizens on how to protect themselves from the virus but also distributed hand sanitizers and nose masks to the people.

Speaking on the sensitisation programme, the Chairman YESSI, Mr Kazeem Ojoye said the coronavirus outbreak have had a tremendous impact on the society and that the collaboration with the NDM is geared towards…