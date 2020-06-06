NCDC confirms 328 new cases, total rises to11,844

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 328 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 11,844.

The NCDC made the announcement on Friday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 5th of June 2020, 328 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 11844 cases have been confirmed, 3696 cases have been discharged and 333 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 328 new cases are reported from 14 states; Lagos-121, FCT-70, Bauchi-25, Rivers-18, Oyo-16, Kaduna-15, Gombe-14, Edo-13, Ogun-13,…