Court orders Oshodi LG to pay motorist N1m over extortion

An Ikeja High Court has ordered Oshodi Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos state to pay N1Million compensation to a motorist, Mr Louis Idahosa for extorting him of N28,000 for allegedly driving against traffic (one-way).

Delivering judgment, Justice Obafemi Adamson said that local governments lack the constitutional power to impound vehicles and to inflict traffic-related penalties on road users.

The judge said that threatening, harassing and extorting N28,000 from Idahosa by Oshodi LGA officials and impounding his vehicle under the guise that he drove “one-way” was illegal.

Justice Adamson noted that the applicant’s fundamental human rights as enshrined in Sections 34, 36, 41(1) and…