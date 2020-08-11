State of emergency in environment: ‘Mauritius has done what Nigeria should have done 60 years ago’

Following the oil spill in Mauritius and the declaration of a state of emergency in the environment by its prime minister, an environmentalist, Nnimmo Bassey says Mauritius has done what Nigeria should have done 60 years ago when oil pollution began to take root in the Niger Delta.

Mauritius’ Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth last Friday declared a state of environmental emergency as the Indian ocean island battles to contain an oil spill.

Bassey, the Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) said, “The spread of the oil spill in Mauritius is rightly seen as a threat to their aquatic ecosystems and related human well-being. Declaring a state of environmental emergency is the…