Bauchi flags off distribution of palliatives across 20 LGAs

As a way to ameliorate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable groups in the state, Bauchi State government on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of palliatives to benefitting groups across the state.

The beneficiaries, according to Governor Bala Mohammed, are drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state who have suffered one negative impact or the other.

The governor said that the state government had earlier, at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, constituted a palliatives committee under the chairmanship of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

He said that the committee was charged with the responsibility of sourcing for assistance in kind and cash…