HEFAMAA urges healthcare facilities to renew annual registration

An agency of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, (HEFAMAA) has urged proprietors of yet-to-be registered health facilities in the State to complete the online renewal of registration to continue to deliver quality healthcare to the people.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Abiola Idowu gave the advice on Wednesday in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja during a brief session with journalists where she disclosed that the Agency, at its Board meeting in March, decided to shift the deadline for the online renewal of registration from 31st, March 2020 to 31st July 2020 as well as put on hold the increment in the registration…