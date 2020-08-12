NCDC confirms 423 new COVID-19 cases, total now 47,290

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 423 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 47,290.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 11th of August 2020, 423 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 47290 cases have been confirmed, 33609 cases have been discharged and 956 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 423 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (117), FCT (40), Ondo (35), Rivers (28), Osun (24), Benue (21), Abia (19), Ogun (19), Ebonyi (18), Delta (17), Kwara (17), Kaduna (15), Anambra (14), Ekiti…