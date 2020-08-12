Oyo commences week-long International Youth Day celebration

In commemoration of the 2020 celebration of the International Youth Day, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday, called on youths to work with his ministry to chart a new course for the future and change the narrative in terms of youth development in the state.

He further called on youths not to be afraid of working their way up the ladder or be ashamed of little beginnings, adding that “I want to use the opportunity to encourage each and every one of us that there is nothing bad in starting small concerning any engagement that you want to do. Whatever it is going to take, however, it is going to take it, start small and grow fast, before we know…